US Marshal shot inside Ohio home released from hospital

US Marshal shot inside Ohio home; suspect in custody The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the Glenville neighborhood while the deputy US Marshal and Cleveland police were serving a warrant.
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshal who was shot inside an Ohio home earlier this week has been released from the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting occurred while U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police were serving a warrant in the area of E. 91st Street and Stewart Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and fired shots at the law enforcement officers, according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Larry Wiley, is charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, WOIO-19 reported.

The U.S. Marshal, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to an area hospital by another law enforcement vehicle before EMS arrived.

Wiley was described as a violent, convicted felon who has served almost 20 years in prison and has assaulted law enforcement officers several times previously, WOIO-19 reported.

He was wanted for several shootings in East Cleveland back on Sept. 16, according to court records obtained by WOIO-19.

Wiley remained barricaded inside the home for several hours before being taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!