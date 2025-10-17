US Marshal shot inside Ohio home released from hospital

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the Glenville neighborhood while the deputy US Marshal and Cleveland police were serving a warrant.

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshal who was shot inside an Ohio home earlier this week has been released from the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting occurred while U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police were serving a warrant in the area of E. 91st Street and Stewart Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and fired shots at the law enforcement officers, according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Larry Wiley, is charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, WOIO-19 reported.

The U.S. Marshal, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to an area hospital by another law enforcement vehicle before EMS arrived.

Wiley was described as a violent, convicted felon who has served almost 20 years in prison and has assaulted law enforcement officers several times previously, WOIO-19 reported.

He was wanted for several shootings in East Cleveland back on Sept. 16, according to court records obtained by WOIO-19.

Wiley remained barricaded inside the home for several hours before being taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group