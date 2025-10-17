US Marshal shot inside Ohio home released from hospital

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshal who was shot inside an Ohio home earlier this week has been released from the hospital.
The shooting occurred while U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police were serving a warrant in the area of E. 91st Street and Stewart Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
News Center 7 previously reported that the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and fired shots at the law enforcement officers, according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Larry Wiley, is charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, WOIO-19 reported.
The U.S. Marshal, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to an area hospital by another law enforcement vehicle before EMS arrived.
Wiley was described as a violent, convicted felon who has served almost 20 years in prison and has assaulted law enforcement officers several times previously, WOIO-19 reported.
He was wanted for several shootings in East Cleveland back on Sept. 16, according to court records obtained by WOIO-19.
Wiley remained barricaded inside the home for several hours before being taken into custody.
