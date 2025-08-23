USPS worker honored for saving man’s life while delivering mail

Sydney Billingsley Awarded Mayor's Proclamation (Courtesy of the City of Dayton)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local U.S. Postal Service worker was recently honored for saving a man’s life while delivering mail, according to a social media post by the City of Dayton.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. presented a Mayor’s Proclamation to Sydney Billingsley on Wednesday.

Billingsley was on her mail route in June when she heard a man calling for help, according to the city.

She called 911 and administered aid until first responders got on scene.

The city said her swift actions saved the man’s life.

“Thank you, Sydney, for your courage, quick thinking, and commitment to our community,” the post read.

