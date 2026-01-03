US strikes Venezuela, captures Maduro and his wife; Ohio politicians react

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - AUGUST 2: President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores arrive to testify before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on August 2, 2024 in Caracas, Venezuela. Nicolas Maduro was declared as winner of the 2024 presidential election by the National Electoral Council while opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and candidate Edmundo Gonzalez claimed that the final result was not what Venezuelans decided during the election. Maduro requested the Supreme Tribunal of Justice to investigate the election to confirm his victory. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

The United States conducted a “large-scale strike” on Venezuela early Saturday, during which President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi shared on social media that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. She added Maduro has been charged with several charges, including Nacro-Terrorism Conspiracy.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi wrote on social media.

U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) released a statement commending the Trump Administration’s capture of Maduro, saying President Trump “changed the course of Latin America for a generation” today:

President Trump today changed the course of Latin America for a generation. By acting in America’s self defense and self interest to end the narco terror organization run by Nicolas Maduro, he eliminated an obvious clear and present danger to our nation. Unlike the inept and incompetent Biden administration, who should have acted when Maduro illegally retained power in 2023, President Trump has shown the world that he will defend and protect American lives.

Maduro and his band of narco terrorists were directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, threatened our national security, and unleashed a an historic invasion of our Country by criminals.

Venezuela served as an air, land, and maritime corridor for transporting deadly poison to the US with the goal of killing American citizens.

Maduro protected Colombia’s narco-terrorists. Let them, and anyone in this hemisphere, be on notice that they are next if they aim to harm our nation.

To the great and now free people of Venezuela: President Trump seeks peace and America does not wish conflict or war with your nation. It is up to you now to determine your own future and chart a path for prosperity that had seemed so elusive. America stands ready to be a partner and friend.

May God bless America and may God bless President Trump.

U.S. Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio) also released a statement on social media following the operation, calling Maduro an “illegitimate dictator.”

Nicolás Maduro is an illegitimate dictator. He has been indicted on charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism and will face trial for these crimes in a U.S. court of law.



Under Hugo Chávez—and now under Maduro—Venezuela has effectively become a criminal enterprise. The… — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) January 3, 2026

Congressman Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) called the operation “likely unlawful” in a post on social media.

This is more chaos from this guy, and it’s likely unlawful.



The Administration has to brief Congress on what the threats were that could justify military action and putting Americans in harm’s way - and what the plan is to ensure that we’re all not dealing with even more chaos… https://t.co/3rQhRBpB7z — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) January 3, 2026

