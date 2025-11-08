Van jumps curb, crashes into Huber Heights gas station

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after a van hit a Huber Heights gas station on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is at the scene. We will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 on WHIO.com or on our WHIO stream app.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Restaurant to reopen after death of beloved chef, owner
- Amazon semi crashes into area pond
- Woman arrested after being found hiding in walls of business
Huber Heights officers and medics responded just before 3:30 p.m. to the Sunoco at the 5400 block of Brandt Pike on reports of a vehicle into a building.
Photos from the scene show damage to the front left side of the business.
The scene has been cordoned off with yellow caution tape.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group