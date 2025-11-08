Van jumps curb, crashes into Huber Heights gas station

Van hits Sunoco gas station in Huber Heights Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after a van hit a Huber Heights gas station on Saturday.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson is at the scene.

Huber Heights officers and medics responded just before 3:30 p.m. to the Sunoco at the 5400 block of Brandt Pike on reports of a vehicle into a building.

Photos from the scene show damage to the front left side of the business.

The scene has been cordoned off with yellow caution tape.

