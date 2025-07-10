Vandalism closes bathroom at Indian Lake beach

LOGAN COUNTY — A bathroom at an Indian Lake beach is closed after it was vandalized.

Officials with the Indian Lake State Park said the bathroom at Old Field Beach was recently vandalized.

A photo shared to social media showed the damage, including the sinks being knocked off the wall and broken into pieces.

The restroom will be temporarily closed for repairs.

Old Field Beach is one of two public beaches at Indian Lake.

