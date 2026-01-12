Vehicle crashes into area gas station, causes canopy to collapse

WILMINGTON — A gas station canopy collapsed after a crash in Clinton County on Sunday.
The crash around noon at the Sunoco on South Street in Wilmington, dispatchers told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.
A woman suffered a medical emergency, which caused her to crash her vehicle into the Sunoco, according to dispatchers.
The crash caused the awning to collapse.
The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
A crane is scheduled to remove the Sunoco awning on Tuesday, dispatchers said to WCPO.
