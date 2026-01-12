Vehicle crashes into area gas station, causes canopy to collapse

3 people charged with stealing more than $55,000 in gas from dozen Sunocos

WILMINGTON — A gas station canopy collapsed after a crash in Clinton County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash around noon at the Sunoco on South Street in Wilmington, dispatchers told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

A woman suffered a medical emergency, which caused her to crash her vehicle into the Sunoco, according to dispatchers.

The crash caused the awning to collapse.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

A crane is scheduled to remove the Sunoco awning on Tuesday, dispatchers said to WCPO.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group