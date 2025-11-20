Venezuelan national accused of dragging immigration officers with car in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A Venezuelan national is facing federal charges for allegedly assaulting federal officers while resisting arrest in Columbus earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hector Velandia-Anaya, 18, allegedly attempted to run from immigration officials on Nov. 2, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to court documents, immigration officers pulled over Velandia-Anaya, who initially turned off his car’s ignition. When asked to step out of the vehicle, he allegedly closed the driver’s door and restarted the vehicle to drive away.

One officer re-opened the driver’s side door to try to prevent Velandia-Anaya from driving away, while another officer partially climbed into the passenger seat to try to stop him from putting the vehicle into drive. Velandia-Anaya allegedly accelerated the vehicle with the officers partially inside, dragging them along.

Officers wrestled with Velandia-Anaya’s hand to regain control of the gear shifter, stop the vehicle, and ultimately arrest him.

Velandia-Anaya is facing two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group