‘Very confusing;’ Drivers stuck in traffic after stolen U-Haul crashes during chase speak out

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers who were stuck in traffic after a stolen U-Haul crashed out during a police chase on Interstate 75 said the scene was very confusing.

“I’ve been here for 41 years, and we had little things happen, but nothing like this,” Dayton resident Tom Pennington said.

Just before 4 p.m., Moraine police spotted a U-Haul truck reported stolen from Riverside on State Route 741.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, an officer deployed a StarChase GPS tracking device onto the truck before it ran for the initial traffic stop.

Officers used the GPS signal to track the truck to an abandoned parking lot in the 3600 block of N Dixie Drive, according to Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish.

Parish said officers tried to surround the truck, but it drove away and hit an unmarked detective’s vehicle.

Police began chasing the U-Haul, which eventually crashed out on Interstate 75 South beyond Central Avenue and S Dixie Highway after running over stop sticks.

Hundreds of drivers were stuck in traffic after the crash.

Molly Davenport said she was at a standstill for 20 minutes.

“It was a very confusing scene because we didn’t know what was going on,” Davenport said.

Parish said the white male driver got out and ran away after crashing, but two passengers were taken into custody.

Authorities from multiple agencies searched the area extensively, but couldn’t find the driver.

One of the passengers was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to Moraine Sergeant Andrew Dyer.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

