‘Very disappointing;’ Nightclub owner speaks out after 2 shot during confrontation with security

DAYTON — A local nightclub co-owner is speaking out after two people were shot near her business early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened outside The Reserve on Third nightclub, on E. Third Street, around 12:50 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot and eventually hospitalized.

Erin Parrott is a co-owner of this business. She said she’s upset that anyone was injured.

Parrott and police said at least one of the men injured in the shooting was involved in the confrontation with bar security on the sidewalk.

“This is not someone who was a patron, this isn’t someone who exited The Reserve and then there was an altercation outside,” she said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Violent Offender Unit, according to Sheldon.

