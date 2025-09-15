Very Warm Week Ahead, Drought Likely To Worsen

DAYTON — Good Sunday evening, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here on this Sunday to take a look at the forecast! In case you missed my weather segment at 6:00 PM, we have an Omega Block setting up this week. This means the overall pattern for us will give us warm and dry conditions as we are in the center of the block (or ridge).

Omega

In these types of blocking patterns, those under high pressure get warm and dry conditions that persist for days. Areas of low pressure ride around the block, so unfortunately this Omega Block means we miss out through the work week with rain chances.

The latest guidance shows this block holding strong, which is not uncommon. Yesterday’s guidance brought rain in late Friday into Saturday. Now, new data shows us the rain chances are more likely later Saturday into Sunday.

Trends

As a result, highs in the middle to upper 80s are likely through Friday. Should the block hold beyond that, we may have to increase temperatures for next weekend. This is bad news for drought conditions.

30-Day Percent of Normal Rain

This graphic really puts things into perspective for us! To see the entire region between 5 and 25 percent of normal rainfall in the last 30 days really tells us we are dry. I have concerns the next drought monitor update will show worsening conditions for the entire Miami Valley.

Drought

The above image reflects the current drought monitor, released last Thursday. The next update will come out this Thursday at 8:30 AM. We need some rain soon, but for the time being warm and dry conditions prevail. Have a great week and be sure to check back with us on air and online for more updates!