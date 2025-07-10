Vets save kitten with neck stuck in broken glass jar

(Humane Society of Richland County (via Facebook) /Humane Society of Richland County (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by Humane Society of Richland County (via Facebook)

RICHLAND COUNTY — A humane society recently saved an Ohio kitten.

The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) said in a social media post that Luigi came to them last week.

He had a broken glass jar stuck around his neck.

Vets safely removed it from the kitten, HSRC said.

They added that Luigi will soon be looking for a new home.

“Luigi is so sweet, and he has the cutest little saucer eyes,” HSRC said. “He came from a rough beginning, for sure.”

