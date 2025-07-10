Vets save kitten with neck stuck in broken glass jar

RICHLAND COUNTY — A humane society recently saved an Ohio kitten.
The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) said in a social media post that Luigi came to them last week.
He had a broken glass jar stuck around his neck.
Vets safely removed it from the kitten, HSRC said.
They added that Luigi will soon be looking for a new home.
“Luigi is so sweet, and he has the cutest little saucer eyes,” HSRC said. “He came from a rough beginning, for sure.”
