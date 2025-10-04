‘Vibrant and imaginative soul;’ 7th grader dies unexpectedly in Ohio

VERMILLION — An Ohio community is in shock after a seventh grader unexpectedly died.

Elianna Smith, 12, passed away unexpectedly in Vermilion, according to her online obituary.

She attended Sailorway Middle School.

“She found joy in painting, crafting, and drawing, often expressing her creativity through various artistic mediums,” her obituary said. “Elianna loved to dance and swim, finding delight in the company of her family and friends.”

Wes Weaver, Assistant Superintendent for Vermilion Schools, told CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland that it has been a tough week for students and staff.

“The first thing you think about as a parent when something like this happens is reacting as a parent. The thought of dealing with this as a parent, we send all the love to her family,” he said.

Weaver added that counselors were at Elianna’s school to support her classmates.

“Just kind of notified the kids in as sensitive a way as possible,” he told WOIO. “With the knowledge that her classmates were probably going to be the most affected.”

Elianna’s funeral is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

