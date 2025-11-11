Video captures large fight at Ohio mall; Prompts concerns ahead of holiday shopping season

The fight happened at Easton Town Center around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Video captures large fight at Ohio mall over the weekend

COLUMBUS — A large fight broke out inside a mall in Ohio over the weekend, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The brawl happened at the Easton Town Center around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and has sparked new safety concerns ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Witnesses said dozens of teenagers were involved in the fight, WBNS-10 reported.

Columbus police said special duty officers responded to the scene, but no one was arrested.

WBNS-10 obtained cellphone video that shows a crowd outside the H&M store throwing punches.

Leonard Love said he was meeting a business client in the food court when the fight happened.

“I knew something bad was about to happen,” Love added. “I felt the energy, and at the same time, I knew I had to get me and my client to safety.”

Other shoppers said they were disappointed by the video.

“It really just goes back to parenting,” Christina Jordan said. “I have teenagers. I’m very adamant that they stay away from these type of shenanigans.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, there has been violence involving teenagers at this mall before.

In 2023, a 13-year-old was arrested and charged after a deadly shooting at the mall.

The mall has had a parental escort policy in place since 2020, WBNS-10 reported.

It requires anyone under 15 to be with a parent or guardian over 21 while on Easton property.

WBNS-10 received the following statement from Easton management about the incident on Saturday:

“On Saturday evening, Easton’s on-duty Columbus Police officers and Easton Public Safety officers broke up a fight that occurred between approximately 4 females who were known to each other. The fight drew onlookers and CPD was on the scene within seconds to disperse the group and secure the area. Easton maintains a zero-tolerance policy for disorderly or disruptive conduct and will continue to hold individuals, regardless of their age, fully accountable for conduct that compromises the safety and experience of our guests.” — Easton management

With the holidays approaching, Columbus police said they plan to address shopping safety in the coming weeks.

