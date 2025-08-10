WATCH: ‘Close call;’ Semi almost hits state trooper on traffic stop

RAW VIDEO: ‘Close call;’ Semi almost hits state trooper on traffic stop An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper avoided injury when a semi came close to hitting him on U.S. 35 last month.
By WHIO Staff

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper avoided injury when a semi came close to hitting him on U.S. 35 last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

OSHP posted the video on social media.

The incident happened on July 22.

TRENDING STORIES:

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 35 in Jackson when the semi hit the stopped vehicle.

Body camera video shows the trooper getting out of the way as the semi approached and hit a stopped vehicle.

OSHP posted this reminder on its Facebook page.

“When approaching emergency or roadside service vehicles with flashing lights, always reduce your speed and change lanes when it is safe to do so. This simple action saves lives.”

The trooper told dispatchers that the semi hit both the stopped vehicle and his cruiser.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!