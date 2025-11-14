VIDEO: Drone shows police K9 catching area suspect

WATCH: Drone video shows police K9 catching area suspect A police K9 caught a suspect running away in Butler County.
By WHIO Staff

FAIRFIELD — A police K9 caught a suspect running away in Butler County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fairfield Police Department posted a drone video on a social media post.

Officers responded on Wednesday to a house on Loren Lane to serve a warrant to Joseph Telinda.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they said he tried coming out of a back window, according to the department.

Two K9 handlers were in the backyard, and police had a drone in the air.

The drone video showed the dog catching Telinda.

He faces charges of resisting arrest and violating a protection order.

Online jail records indicate that Telinda remains in the Butler County Jail. Bail has been set at $50,000.

Joseph Telinda Mugshot Photo contributed by Butler County Jail

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!