VIDEO: Drone shows police K9 catching area suspect

FAIRFIELD — A police K9 caught a suspect running away in Butler County.

The Fairfield Police Department posted a drone video on a social media post.

Officers responded on Wednesday to a house on Loren Lane to serve a warrant to Joseph Telinda.

When officers arrived, they said he tried coming out of a back window, according to the department.

Two K9 handlers were in the backyard, and police had a drone in the air.

The drone video showed the dog catching Telinda.

He faces charges of resisting arrest and violating a protection order.

Online jail records indicate that Telinda remains in the Butler County Jail. Bail has been set at $50,000.

Joseph Telinda Mugshot Photo contributed by Butler County Jail

