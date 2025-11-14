VIDEO: Drone shows police K9 catching area suspect

FAIRFIELD — A police K9 caught a suspect running away in Butler County.
The Fairfield Police Department posted a drone video on a social media post.
Officers responded on Wednesday to a house on Loren Lane to serve a warrant to Joseph Telinda.
When officers arrived, they said he tried coming out of a back window, according to the department.
Two K9 handlers were in the backyard, and police had a drone in the air.
The drone video showed the dog catching Telinda.
He faces charges of resisting arrest and violating a protection order.
Online jail records indicate that Telinda remains in the Butler County Jail. Bail has been set at $50,000.
