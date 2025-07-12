Video shows moment stolen vehicle chase ends in crash involving cruiser on I-75

TROY — New video shows a police chase that crossed counties and ended with a crash.
Police were called to the Five Oaks neighborhood in Dayton on Thursday morning.
Police said a man’s car was stolen near North Main Street at gunpoint.
Billy Gurney was arrested just before 11:00 a.m. by Dayton police along I-75 in Troy.
That’s where Thursday’s chase ended.
Gurney is being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery and failure to comply.
Video shows the moments when an officer causes the car to spin out by using a PIT maneuver.
Police confirmed the chase reached triple-digit speeds at two different points.
