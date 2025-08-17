‘Violation of your privacy;’ Police searching for person responsible for several daytime break-ins

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are investigating a string of burglaries that recently happened in broad daylight in Montgomery County.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Englewood and Clayton Police Departments are looking for the person responsible.

The Englewood and Clayton Police Departments shared information on their social media accounts about some recent burglaries on Friday.

Clayton police said they have received several reports of daytime burglaries throughout the city.

The incidents took place at the following locations:

4600 block of Seville Drive around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 15

3800 block of Old Salem Road around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13

0-100 block of Ashbrook Road on Aug. 5

0-100 block of E Westbrook Road between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 28

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with many neighbors in Northern Montgomery County on Saturday.

“I’m just shocked that it’s happening in Englewood,” said Jasmine Patalon.

She visits Englewood weekly.

“It’s like a violation of your privacy. And I can’t imagine how upset and scared that family feels today,” Patalon said.

Englewood police said a home in the 7000 block of Monte Carlo Drive was burglarized on Friday, between 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Patterson said just before 10 a.m., a person left their home on Monte Carlo Drive to take their dog on a walk.

Englewood Police said they left their front door unlocked. When they returned home, jewelry and a TV were missing.

Patterson said police are searching for a dark, gray Chevy Suburban. Englewood Police said they believe a black man with a beard drove the SUV.

“I feel like they’d have to be like watching and waiting for somebody to leave their property,” said Patalon.

Patterson also spoke to two neighbors who had lived in that neighborhood for over 20 years. They both said they have never experienced this before.

Patalon said you can never be too careful.

“When I leave my house, I’m always on high alert, making sure there’s no weird cars around and stuff, right?”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

