Violent crime operation results in hundreds of arrests, guns seized in 2025

Ohio is ending the year with more than 500 felony arrests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the results of the state’s Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

TRENDING STORIES:

A video shows investigators use a drone to track down a 45-year-old in Dayton who ran from a traffic stop, avoiding a high-speed chase.

Overall, the state conducted 130 operations.

This led to hundreds of felony arrests and the seizure of close to 200 illegal guns.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group