Visitors from Germany caught speeding on Ohio interstate

By WHIO Staff

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two visitors from Germany were caught speeding on an Ohio interstate.

On Thursday night, officers with the Broadview Heights Police Department stopped two visitors from Germany who were “a little heavy on the gas pedal” on Interstate 77, according to a post on social media.

Instead of giving them a citation, officers welcomed the visitors to Ohio and gave them a quick rundown on the local traffic laws.

“They were excited to meet American police officers, shared some laughs, and continued on their way. Welcome to Ohio — enjoy your visit!" the post read.

