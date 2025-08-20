Volunteer group has material stolen from local children’s memorial

Volunteer group says someone stole materials from local children's memorial

SPRINGFIELD — A volunteer group says someone stole material from a memorial pond and garden for children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to volunteers about the theft. They share their anger about what happened tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Just a few weeks ago, over a ton of landscaping mulch was donated for a children’s memorial garden in Springfield.

Now, more than half of it is gone, setting the group back and leaving unanswered questions.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’re doing this out of the great graciousness of our hearts, so that being said, whoever you are, you’re taking from honest people,” Khaliid Smoot, a volunteer, said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group