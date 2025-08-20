Volunteer group has material stolen from local children’s memorial

Volunteer group says someone stole materials from local children's memorial
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A volunteer group says someone stole material from a memorial pond and garden for children.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to volunteers about the theft. They share their anger about what happened tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Just a few weeks ago, over a ton of landscaping mulch was donated for a children’s memorial garden in Springfield.

Now, more than half of it is gone, setting the group back and leaving unanswered questions.

“We’re doing this out of the great graciousness of our hearts, so that being said, whoever you are, you’re taking from honest people,” Khaliid Smoot, a volunteer, said.

