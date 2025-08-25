Volunteers Build 158 Beds and Pack Meals 92,000+ Meals at Serve Day

Over 800 volunteers from Fairhaven Church gathered on Saturday, August 23, for Family Serve Day, an event dedicated to making a difference in the Miami Valley and beyond.

The volunteers packed 92,016 meals for families in Guatemala and built 158 beds for local children, marking the largest bed build ever for the Montgomery County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“There’s something really special about seeing kids, parents, and grandparents serving side by side,” said Christin Adams, Family Ministry Director at Fairhaven Church.

Sharon VanVlymen, Outreach Pastor at Fairhaven Church, stated, “Every meal packed and every bed built says to someone, ‘You matter.’”

Family Serve Day is organized by Fairhaven Church to engage its community in service projects with both local and international impact.

The event saw participants of all ages working together, from children to grandparents, highlighting the church’s emphasis on family involvement in community service.

The meals packed during the event were in collaboration with A Child’s Hope International, an organization focused on providing food for children in need.

The bed-building initiative was part of a partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that no child sleeps on the floor.

Family Serve Day exemplifies how community efforts can bring hope and tangible support to those in need, both locally and globally.

