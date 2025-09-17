Volunteers needed for Expressions of Peace Expo this weekend

The Dayton Convention Center sits on Fifth Street between Main and Jefferson Streets. LISA POWELL / STAFF

DAYTON — New Beginnings For You, a Dayton-based nonprofit, will host the first annual Expressions of Peace Expo on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Dayton Convention Center.

The free community event runs from 9 AM to 4 PM and features workshops, family activities, and interactive exhibits, including chair yoga, meditation, self-care, motivational interviewing, play therapy, art, a Boonshoft Museum activity table, and Five Rivers MetroParks’ Wildlife Ambassadors.

Attendees will also enjoy a film showcase with panel discussion, free health screenings, community resources, kids’ activities, and a free community lunch at Levitt Pavilion from 12 to 1 PM.

A highlight of the morning is ‘Coffee & Conversation with Mayor Jeff Mims,’ where the Mayor will share Dayton’s peace initiatives and engage directly with the community in an open conversation.

The day concludes with ‘Dancing for a Purpose’ from 5 to 9 PM at the Convention Center, with a suggested $10 donation. Proceeds will support year-round peace initiatives and community programs.

The Expo marks the launch of a year-round peace movement to expand access to peace-centered workshops, recognize community leaders, and award peace scholarships.

Volunteers are still needed to help make this event possible.

The Expressions of Peace Expo aims to foster community engagement and support ongoing peace initiatives in Dayton, with activities and discussions designed to promote peace and well-being.

©2025 Cox Media Group