Voters to decide if New Carlisle city employees can carry firearms while conducting city business

NEW CARLISLE — Voters in New Carlisle will decide in November whether city employees and officials should be allowed to carry firearms while on the job.

The measure, which will appear on the ballot, asks citizens if the City Council should “pass legislation permitting City of New Carlisle employees and officials to carry firearms while conducting city business.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the proposal was placed on the ballot following a 5-1 vote by the City Council earlier this year, but it also talked about still not allowing guns in the city’s administrative office building, where people pay utility bills.

“I will make a motion to put this on a ballot in November and let the voters vote on it, and decide if they want city workers to have weapons on their persons if they so desire,” William Lindsey, a New Carlisle City Councilman, said in a meeting earlier this year. “And also, to, through our powers, we can put the city building off limits. So the sign will stay at the city building.”

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke to Mayor William Cook Friday evening about the proposal. He said he is against it, but did vote to put it on the ballot because he feels the voters should decide the issue.

“I don’t believe we have seen the necessity of employees and or councilmen carrying guns. Now, I do have a problem with the fact of the people today, I guess, not using good common sense when they do carry. And consequently, guns do not kill, but people who do not use good common sense seem to have that problem,” Cook said.

If the measure passes, the City Council would still need to take action on legislation after the November vote.

News Center 7 also reached out to Councilman Lindsey on Friday, but has not received a response at the time of this report.

