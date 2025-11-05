Voters pass tax levy to fund public hospital in Dayton

Voters in Dayton have approved a tax increase to fund a new public hospital, raising $2 million annually over the next 10 years.

DAYTON — Voters in Dayton have approved a tax increase to fund a new public hospital, raising $2 million annually over the next 10 years.

The initiative, led by Bishop Richard Cox and the Clergy Community Coalition, aims to address the healthcare needs of the community following the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital.

The approved levy will serve as seed money to attract additional funding from county, state, and philanthropic sources.

“It’s a hospital for the people by the people to serve the people,” said Cox, president of the Clergy Community Coalition.

The first step in the hospital project is to form an 11-person board early next year, Cox said.

He plans to begin discussions with county officials about funding.

The hospital will not be built on the former Good Samaritan Hospital site, which is controlled by Premier Health.

Instead, four potential sites are being considered for the new hospital.

The tax levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $35 per year.

This funding is intended to provide non-discriminatory healthcare services to the community.

