Voters pass tax levy looking to fund public hospital in Dayton

Voters pass tax levy looking to fund public hospital in Dayton A 1-mill tax levy looking to fund the construction and operation of a public hospital in West Dayton has passed with 58% of voters for the levy.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 1-mill tax levy looking to fund the construction and operation of a public hospital in West Dayton has passed with 58% of voters for the levy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The levy looks to address healthcare disparities in West Dayton, an area with a high concentration of Black residents.

The initiative follows the Dayton City Commission’s 2020 resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.

TRENDING STORIES:

In August, after multiple failed attempts, the Clergy Community Coalition successfully placed the levy measure on the ballot.

The levy will impose a property tax of $35 per $100,000 of appraised value, generating approximately $2 million annually for the hospital’s funding.

The hospital’s construction and operation will be guided by a board of trustees appointed by the mayor, with representatives from various city departments and community organizations.

Dayton will join Cleveland as one of the few cities in Ohio with a city-operated hospital system, aiming to improve healthcare access and outcomes for its residents.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!