Voters reject school levy after district says ‘we are bare bones’

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Voters rejected a 1% earned income tax levy, looking to benefit the Jefferson Township Local School District.

The district told voters the levy was needed to prevent a state takeover and maintain operations.

The levy, which is not a property tax would have generated $1 million annually for three years.

The district said this would have provided crucial funding for the district, which said it has only received new money once in the past 34 years.

The district previously said teachers have agreed to waive pay increases for the next three years.

Jefferson’s employee salary is the lowest of the 16 Montgomery County districts, according to the district.

