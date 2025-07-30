VP for Advancement at the University of Dayton to retire

Vice President of Advancement at the University of Dayton - Chris Morrison. PHOTO: Courtesy of University of Dayton

DAYTON — Chris Morrison, vice president for advancement at the University of Dayton, will retire on January 12, after 13 years of service.

Morrison played a pivotal role in the ‘We Soar’ comprehensive campaign, which raised $453 million, surpassing its original goal by more than $50 million and becoming the largest fundraising effort in the university’s history.

Morrison’s leadership was foundational to the success of the record-breaking ‘We Soar’ campaign,” said University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina.

Morrison joined the University of Dayton as a consultant in 2012 and became an employee in 2013, following a 27-year career in sales and leadership.

His efforts have been instrumental in re-engaging alumni and fostering a strong culture of philanthropy aligned with the Catholic, Marianist mission of the university.

Morrison expressed his fulfillment in returning to his alma mater, stating, “Getting this opportunity to come back to a place I love and give back has been truly fulfilling.”

Kim Longo, assistant vice president for advancement, will assume the role of interim vice president for advancement starting January 12, ensuring continuity in the university’s advancement efforts.

Morrison will continue to contribute to the University of Dayton in a part-time capacity, maintaining key relationships he has developed over the years.

