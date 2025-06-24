Wanted man arrested after police presence in Harrison Township neighborhood

Gipsy Drive presence (WHIO Staff)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested after a police presence in a Harrison Township neighborhood Monday evening, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy on scene.

Deputies initially responded to the 2000 block of Gipsy Road for reports of a man wanted by Clark County on a felony domestic violence warrant around 4:20 p.m.

News Center 7 crews also saw Harrison Township medics and a Butler Township Police Department K9 unit on scene.

The deputy told News Center 7 crews that the man threatened to shoot authorities and a police K9.

Authorities were able to get the man out of the house after 7 p.m.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to take the man into custody, according to the deputy.

No one was hurt in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this incident and will continue to follow this story.

