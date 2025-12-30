Wanted suspect hospitalized after allegedly shooting at authorities in Ohio

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of failing to register as a sex offender was hospitalized after shooting at deputies on Monday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The incident involved John Andrew Garcia, 33, of Marion County, who was a wanted suspect.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911, reporting the whereabouts of Garcia.

Deputies saw a vehicle matching the description in the Haydenville area around 12:20 p.m., WBNS-10 reported.

They tried to pull him over, but Garcia allegedly drove away onto Purdum Road.

Garcia eventually drove off the road into a creek before getting out and running away.

Two deputies started chasing Garcia, WBNS-10 reported.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia pulled out a gun and allegedly shot at the deputies.

They returned fire and hit Garcia, according to our media partner.

The deputies provided first aid to Garcia before he was transported to the Grant Medical Center.

Details on his current condition were not immediately available, WBNS-10 reported.

He is facing two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and one count of having weapons while under disability.

The deputies weren’t injured in this incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate this shooting.

