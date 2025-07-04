Warm, humid for July 4th; Air Quality Alert issued for parts of region

MIAMI VALLEY — The humidity will return for the Fourth of July weekend across the area.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of the region until midnight tonight.

Air Quality Alert Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

This includes Butler, Clinton, and Warren counties in Ohio. It is also in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Pollen and Air Quality Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING the holiday weekend forecast. She has the latest TIMING of when we could see our next chance for rain this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

We are starting our Fourth of July with mostly clear and hazy skies due to the ozone and some firework smoke.

Ritz says it will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s today. While a stray shower or storm is possible, MOST will stay dry.

Independence Day Weekend outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs will reach the low 90s throughout the weekend. There is a chance of a stray storm on Saturday, but the better chances are on Sunday with an approaching cold front, according to Ritz.

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group