Warm temperatures cause ice rink at local park to temporarily close

DAYTON — If you were hoping to ice skate in Dayton, you will have to go somewhere else this weekend.

Five Rivers Metroparks wrote in a social media post that the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark is closed due to warm temperatures.

The closure starts immediately, according to a spokesperson.

“This includes this evening’s theme skate, Wizarding World,” the park said on social media.

A spokesperson said that the ice rink will reopen when MetroParks staff can ensure that the ice is solid and safe for skaters.

