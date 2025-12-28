Warm weather temporarily closes ice rink at local park

DAYTON — Unseasonably warm temperatures have caused a local ice rink to temporarily close again.

A spokeserson Five Rivers Metroparks said the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark is closed on Sunday, effective immediately.

The rink will reopen once staff can make sure the ice is solid and safe for skaters.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the ice rink was closed on Friday but had reopened on Saturday.

Visit MetroPark’s website for more information.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

