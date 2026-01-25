Warming centers open for people to escape snow, dangerous cold

Several warming centers are open for anyone who needs a safe place to get out of the snow and dangerous cold.

SPRINGFIELD — Several warming centers are open for anyone who needs a safe place to get out of the snow and dangerous cold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, this comes as parts of the Miami Valley could see over a foot of snow this weekend.

TRENDING STORIES:

The City of Springfield wrote in a social media post on Saturday that when temperatures are at or below 32 degrees, the Salvation Army will be open from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson says that if the temperatures get into the single digits, they will be open all day.

There will be separate areas for men, women, and children.

Michelle Clements-Pitsick, the director of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that they will be monitoring updates from the National Weather Service all weekend.

“They hold a lot of different webinars and informational sessions for us, and we’re able to translate that information to our first responders, send out steady state advisories just to let them know what is coming,” she said.

Pitsick reminded people not to call 911 if they are curious about the snow emergency level.

Sunshine told Robertson that she is staying at the Salvation Army Community Center.

She said her house caught fire just before Christmas and has no place to stay.

“They’ve really helped a lot of people here and like the community and different things for donations, and you know, clothes, blankets, everything. I’m grateful,” she said.

Sunshine is braving the storm away from her family in Sidney. She is grateful to all of the volunteers at the warming center.

“They’re a blessing, because they take time out of their lives to come here for us, you know, for people and like just donate and just sit and just chat,” she said. “I just hope everybody stays safe out there tonight and just try to stay warm and stay in your house, you know, do not go out in this weather right now.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group