Warming Centers opening across Miami Valley ahead of dangerously cold temps

A man blowing air on gloves during the winter.
Warming Centers opening across Miami Valley ahead of dangerously cold temps
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is expecting to be hit by dangerously cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

Several warming centers across the Miami Valley are opening to provide warm shelter for those who need it.

Montgomery County:

  • Dayton: Open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Shelter needed outside of the posted hours will be available at St. Vincent DePaul facilities.)
    • The Greater Dayton Recreation Center - 2021 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45417
    • The Lohrey Recreation Center - 2366 Glenarm Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420
    • The Northwest Recreation Center - 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton, OH 45406
    • Women’s & Families Facility -120 W Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402
    • Men’s Facility - 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417
  • Moraine: Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Saturday: 9 a.m - 1 p.m.
    • The Payne Recreation Center - 3800 Main St., Moraine, Ohio 45439 (Will be available as a warming center during business hours.
  • Washington Township: Open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Washington Township Rec Center - 895 Miamisburg Centerville, Dayton, OH 45459
  • Vandalia: Open Friday through Monday.
    • Vandalia Recreation Center - 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia, Ohio 45377
    • Vandalia Senior Center - 21 Tionda Drive, Vandalia, Ohio 45377

Greene County: Open during regular business hours only.

  • Beavercreek:
    • Beavercreek Senior Center 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 937-426-6166
    • Beavercreek Community Library 3618 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 937-352-4001
  • Fairborn:
    • Fairborn Senior Center 325 N 3rd St., Fairborn, OH 45324 937-878-4141
    • Fairborn Community Library 1 East Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324 937-878-9383
    • Fairborn Police Department Lobby 70 W. Hebble Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324 937-754-3000
  • Xenia:
    • Xenia Community Library 76 East Market St., Xenia, OH 45385 937-352-4000
  • Yellow Springs:
    • Yellow Springs Senior Center 227 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 937-767-5751
    • John Bryan Community Center 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 937-767-7202
    • Yellow Springs Community Library 415 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 937-352-4003
  • Cedarville:
    • Cedarville Community Library 20 South Miller St., Cedarville, OH 45314 937-352-4006
  • Jamestown:
    • Jamestown Community Library 86 Seaman Dr., Jamestown, OH 45335 937-352-4005
  • Bellbrook:
    • Winters-Bellbrook Community Library 57 West Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305 937-352-4004

