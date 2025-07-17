Warning issued after scammers ID themselves as former sheriff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A warning has been issued after a scam caller spoofed local law enforcement and identified itself as a former sheriff.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on social media.

It said they received reports that someone used their old phone number and identified themselves as “Deputy Matt Melvin.”

The caller spoofed (937) 652-1311. Court Services now uses that number, according to the sheriff’s office.

The scammer tells people that they have missed jury duty, and a warrant is out for their arrest unless they immediately pay a fine.

The caller tells the person to do the following:

Go to a location with a Bitcoin ATM

Convert cash to Bitcoin

Transfer it to the scammer

“This is a scam. We will never demand payment over the phone. We do not use Bitcoin or request cryptocurrency for fines,” the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone receives a similar call, they should take the following steps:

Hang up the phone immediately

Do not provide personal or financial information

Report the call to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

