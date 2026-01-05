Warning issued for new scam through the mail, requesting donations from residents

Warning issued for new scam through the mail, requesting donations from residents

SPRINGBORO — The Springboro City Council is warning residents of a new scam that involves sending letters through the mail.

The scam is a letter requesting donations that claims to benefit the Springboro City Council, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

In the post, the City of Springboro and the Springboro City Council stated that they did not mail the letter and that they would not request donations through calls, mail, or texting residents.

The post said that if you receive this letter or something similar, be cautious and verify the source before providing financial information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group