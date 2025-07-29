‘Was going for my throat;’ Woman attacked by 3 dogs, saved by neighbor

DAYTON — A dog attack left a woman in Dayton with puncture wounds, and police had no choice but to euthanize three dogs.

“She went through a rosebush and immediately bit my leg,” Jane said.

Jane said the dogs, pit bull mixes, belong to her neighbor.

But late Sunday night, as she talked with other neighbors, the dogs escaped their yard and attacked.

“Knocked me down, was going for my throat when Cody started whacking her with a stick,” Jane said.

Jane has puncture wounds above and below her left knee.

She said she might have died except for a neighbor who showed up with a garden stake to scare off the dogs.

“Kind of hit one on the side to get it off her, then the rest of them kind of backed away,” Cody said.

The dogs kept running around the neighborhood and killed a kitten, according to Jane.

A police report states that officers talked with two more people who claimed dogs charged at them.

One neighbor said he saw the dogs trap another person in their car, circling it.

The officers decided to put down the three dogs.

“They had no choice, especially since they’ve now attacked a human, they killed an animal, they’re just going to keep going,” Jane said.

The dog’s owner has been summoned to court, but it’s not clear if that owner will face charges.

