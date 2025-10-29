Waste collection crew finds 59-year-old man’s body in alley

Dayton police lights
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Dayton on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is working to learn more about the investigation. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Smith Street around 8:45 a.m. after someone called 911 and said a waste collection crew found a body in an alley.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman with the City of Dayton Waste Collection tells a dispatch that the man has a gray shirt with a thermal shirt underneath, jeans, and one shoe on.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 59-year-old Talmadge E. Heard.

Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed on Wednesday that the case is under investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!