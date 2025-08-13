WATCH: Blasting underway for retention pond at new housing development

Residents in Tipp City are dealing with daily explosions as part of a new housing development project.

TIPP CITY — Residents in Tipp City are dealing with daily explosions as part of a new housing development project.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 & 6:00, the explosions are necessary for constructing a retention pond.

Each blast uses 400 pounds of explosives and has been causing significant noise and vibrations in the area.

The lead of the construction team said insurance agents were sent to nearby houses to assess foundations before the blasting started.

Seismic meters have also been installed to monitor ground vibrations. The highest reading reached 0.58, which is well below the state-required limit of 2.

Last week, Tipp City residents heard an unexpected explosion.

A Tipp City inspector told News Center 7 that crews had not cleared an explosion with the city, but the construction team couldn’t leave the material there becuase it can get unpredictable over time.

To keep residents informed, the city plans to notify them of future blasts through social media and the city’s app over the next four weeks.

