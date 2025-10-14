WATCH: Broken fire hydrant sends water gushing into the air along busy road

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A broken fire hydrant sent water gushing into the air along a busy Washington Township roadway Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened along Yankee Street near Lyons Road.

A spokesperson for Washington Township said the fire department was in the process of testing hydrants around 2:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

The base flange failed, causing the water to shoot into the air.

The spokesperson stated that the water has been shut off and the road has reopened to drivers.

