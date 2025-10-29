WATCH: Car hits ODOT truck on side of Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) truck was recently involved in a crash on the side of an Ohio interstate.
ODOT wrote in a social media post that one of their trucks was helping clear a crash scene on I-270 at Sawmill Road in Columbus on Tuesday.
An ODOT camera shows that a car slowly moves into the side of the road. It then hit the truck.
No one was injured.
ODOT said it is another reminder for drivers to move over, slow down, and pay attention on the road.
