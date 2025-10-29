WATCH: Car hits ODOT truck on side of Ohio interstate

RAW VIDEO: Car hits ODOT truck on side of Ohio interstate An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) truck was recently involved in a crash on the side of an Ohio interstate.
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) truck was recently involved in a crash on the side of an Ohio interstate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

ODOT wrote in a social media post that one of their trucks was helping clear a crash scene on I-270 at Sawmill Road in Columbus on Tuesday.

An ODOT camera shows that a car slowly moves into the side of the road. It then hit the truck.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one was injured.

ODOT said it is another reminder for drivers to move over, slow down, and pay attention on the road.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!