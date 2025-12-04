WATCH: Deputy saves little girl from burning home in Wisconsin

Hearing a child crying, a deputy found a little girl near the basement stairs and carried her outside.

RAYMOND, Wis. — A tragic house fire on December 1, 2025, at 2085 108th St. in the Village of Raymond claimed the life of Jenna R. Zuehlke, a 38-year-old mother of two from Milwaukee, along with the family dog.

The Sheriff’s Office delayed releasing information about the fire due to the investigation being treated as a potential criminal matter. However, the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature at this time.

Sheriff Schmaling praised the first responders, stating, “These first responders displayed extraordinary courage under life-threatening conditions. Their actions absolutely saved a little girl’s life.”

Deputies were dispatched to the fire at approximately 2:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw smoke coming from the residence and were informed by a Raymond Fire chief officer and a Town of Norway police officer that two individuals were believed to be still inside.

A deputy entered the attached garage and attempted to enter the residence, encountering heavy smoke filling the residence from floor to ceiling. Hearing a child crying, the deputy returned to the front entry and, with the chief officer, attempted to reach the girl. The deputy eventually retrieved the girl from the basement stairs and carried her outside.

Firefighters equipped with full protective gear later entered the residence, located Zuehlke, and evacuated her, but were unable to resuscitate her.

The Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the Zuehlke family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

