WATCH: Driver illegally passes stopped school bus, almost hits child

ADAMS COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) recently cited a driver after video caught them illegally passing a stopped school bus in Ohio.
OSHP released the video in a social media post on Friday.
The incident happened on U.S. 52 in Adams County.
The video shows a stopped school bus in the road. A car then sped by and almost hit the student.
A state trooper from the Georgetown post of the OSHP found the drive and issued a citation.
“Passing a stopped school bus isn’t just illegal, it endangers lives,” said OSHP. “When the red lights flash and the stop sign arm extends, drivers must stop.”
