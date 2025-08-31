WATCH: Driver illegally passes stopped school bus, almost hits child

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) recently cited a driver after video caught them illegally passing a stopped school bus in Ohio.

OSHP released the video in a social media post on Friday.

The incident happened on U.S. 52 in Adams County.

The video shows a stopped school bus in the road. A car then sped by and almost hit the student.

A state trooper from the Georgetown post of the OSHP found the drive and issued a citation.

“Passing a stopped school bus isn’t just illegal, it endangers lives,” said OSHP. “When the red lights flash and the stop sign arm extends, drivers must stop.”

