WATCH: Dump truck hits overhead sign on I-70

WATCH: Dump truck hits overhead sign on I-70 Interstate 70 was closed for hours after a dump truck hit an overhead sign near Columbus on Thursday.
By WHIO Staff

Interstate 70 was closed for hours after a dump truck hit an overhead sign near Columbus on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Department of Transportation posted a video on social media. It showed a truck traveling on I-70 westbound with its bed raised near Reynoldsburg.

TRENDING STORIES:

The video shows the truck hitting an overhead sign and causing it to fall.

The attached beam leaned over, and another vehicle moved left to avoid the falling sign.

The video shows the truck continuing to travel on I-70. It hit another sign and pulled over to the right shoulder. The video shows that the second sign did not fall.

Our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, reports that all lanes of I-70 westbound were closed near Reynoldsburg for several hours.

They reopened all lanes around 8 p.m. after crews removed and repaired the signs.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!