WATCH: Firefighter rescues dog from house fire

COLUMBUS — A firefighter rescued a dog from a house fire in Ohio on Tuesday.

The Columbus Division of Fire released a video on social media.

Lt. Ryan Birt was returning from a physical when he saw the fire. The fire department said that he was one of the first firefighters on the scene.

Despite not having all his resources, Lt. Birt rescued a dog that was trapped on the porch.

The video shows him grabbing a concrete brick to free the dog from the porch as conditions got worse.

The dog was rescued. Birt suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene.

“This is a testament to all our members who put themselves in harm’s way for our community and furry friends,” the department said.

