WATCH: Firefighter rescues dog from house fire

RAW VIDEO: Firefighter rescues dog from house fire A firefighter rescued a dog from a house fire in Ohio on Tuesday.
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A firefighter rescued a dog from a house fire in Ohio on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Columbus Division of Fire released a video on social media.

Lt. Ryan Birt was returning from a physical when he saw the fire. The fire department said that he was one of the first firefighters on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Despite not having all his resources, Lt. Birt rescued a dog that was trapped on the porch.

The video shows him grabbing a concrete brick to free the dog from the porch as conditions got worse.

The dog was rescued. Birt suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene.

“This is a testament to all our members who put themselves in harm’s way for our community and furry friends,” the department said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!