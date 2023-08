WATCH: Firefighters rescue deer stuck in fence in Kettering Kettering firefighters were called out to a home this week to rescue a deer stuck in a fence.

KETTERING — Oh, deer!

The fire department released video Wednesday showing the heartwarming moments firefighters were able to successfully free the deer from the fence.













