WATCH: Teen leads police on chase, runs from crash which causes shelter-in-place warning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — New video shows an 18-year-old man leading police on a dangerous chase that eventually resulted in lockdowns around Washington Township on Monday.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell breaks down the video and new court documents detailing the suspect’s actions LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The initial chase started after Springboro officers spotted the stolen white van on Pennyroyal Road.

The driver, later identified as Trevor Walker, was on State Route 73 when officers tried to pull him over.

He ignored the lights and sirens and took off.

The chase ended in a crash after Walker ran a red light at Paragon Road and smashed into a car.

Walker and a juvenile female get out of the car after crashing. The girl complied with the police while Walker tried to steal a motorcycle before running away.

“Now you’re fleeing on foot, possibly have a gun, so you’re desperate, going into a subdivision. And at the same time, you know we got to worry about everything else that’s going on, so this is about as dangerous as it gets,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

