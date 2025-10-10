WATCH: Officer enters burning apartment, helps woman escape

DAYTON — An officer helped a woman get out of an apartment during a fire in Dayton early Friday.
Crews were called to the fire at Summit Square Apartments around 3:50 a.m.
Dayton Officer Espino was the first to arrive on the scene.
When he learned someone was still inside, he went into the apartment.
Body camera video released by police shows Espino entering the smoke-filled apartment and beginning to cough as he calls out for anyone inside.
He was able to help the woman get out safely and get treatment for smoke inhalation.
