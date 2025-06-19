WATCH: Officers chase, arrest wrong-way driver on U.S. 35 in Dayton

WATCH: Officers chase, arrest wrong-way driver on U.S. 35 in Dayton A chase ended with officers arresting a wrong-way driver and passenger on U.S. 35 in Dayton.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A chase ended with officers arresting a wrong-way driver and passenger on U.S. 35 in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers saw a reckless driver near Steve Whalen Boulevard and then saw it get on U.S. 35, according to a social media post.

“The vehicle description was similar to a stolen vehicle that hit on a Flock Safety camera in the area earlier that day,” Dayton Police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dashcam video shows the driver went through the grass at the Smithville Road exit and then got back on U.S. 35 in the wrong direction.

Officers turned on their overhead lights and sirens to signal for the vehicle to stop, but the driver refused.

The chase lasted two minutes.

“Get on the ground now!” the officer yelled.

Police handcuffed a 25-year-old driver and a 26-year-old passenger.

Their names have not been released, but both face felony charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!