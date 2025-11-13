WATCH: Officers help round up 4 horses running on Ohio road

Some officers had to help wrangle four horses running on a Northern Ohio road.

WATCH: Officers help round up 4 horses running on Ohio road

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — Some officers had to help wrangle four horses running in Northern Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The North Ridgeville Police Department shared both dash and body camera videos on its social media page.

This happened late Monday afternoon when the officer responded to reports of horses running in the road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dash camera showed four horses in the middle of a road.

It took 30 minutes and help from some residents for the officers to escort the four horses back home.

No injuries were reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group